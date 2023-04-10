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Password Manager - script for MetaTrader 5

Igor Gerasimov
Igor Gerasimov

Igor Gerasimov

4.5 (4)
14 products 6 codes 5 comments
Views:
5603
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
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Password Manager

At the first start, you must fill in the current password of the trader and investor in "CUR" line.

If you are not satisfied with the generated password, you can make a new one by clicking the "NEW" button, or

in the "NEW" line by clicking the corresponding "TRADER" or "INVESTOR" buttons.

The "NEXT" button generates new passwords and moves one step in the storage history.

The "SAVE" button creates a file with passwords and save it in terminal files folder.

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    This script counts the number of pending buy stop orders for each symbol and returns the value.

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    Highlights the Asian trading session

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    MoveStoploss moves the stoploss as the trade move in your direction at a specific distance. Version 1.1 has automatic trail error fixed.

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    to display trade history files(.csv) on charts.