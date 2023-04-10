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Password Manager - script for MetaTrader 5
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At the first start, you must fill in the current password of the trader and investor in "CUR" line.
If you are not satisfied with the generated password, you can make a new one by clicking the "NEW" button, or
in the "NEW" line by clicking the corresponding "TRADER" or "INVESTOR" buttons.
The "NEXT" button generates new passwords and moves one step in the storage history.
The "SAVE" button creates a file with passwords and save it in terminal files folder.
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