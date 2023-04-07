This a modified version of the i-session indicator by Igor Kim.

original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7419

Changes I added:





1. Isolated only the Asian session.

2. Allow users to modify settings such as Asian time in their local time, color of the boxes, and whether to fill boxes or not.

3. Removed the names of the boxes.

4. All drawings will disappear once indicator is removed from the chart.







