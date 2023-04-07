CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Asian Range Highlighter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Kim Igor V
Published by:
Chioma Obunadike
Chioma Obunadike

Chioma Obunadike

4.9 (202)
I'm an MQL4/5 developer
You can post a job for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=chiomaobunadike
6 products 1 article 8 codes 29 topics 245 comments
Views:
17907
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Updated:
AsianRange.mq5 (17.9 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This a modified version of the i-session indicator by Igor Kim. 

original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7419

Changes I added:


1. Isolated only the Asian session.

2. Allow users to modify settings such as Asian time in their local time, color of the boxes, and whether to fill boxes or not.

3. Removed the names of the boxes.

4. All drawings will disappear once indicator is removed from the chart.


 


    Fractal Prices-High Fractal Prices-High

    Returns the price for the most recent fractal high

    send a trade position to telegram channel send a trade position to telegram channel

    hi, this code need your telegram token and telegram chat id . you can make robot by BotFather and then search in google how you can find telegram token and chat id then attach them to this code . now every trade would be signals on your telegram channel.

    Pending Order count-BUY STOPS Pending Order count-BUY STOPS

    This script counts the number of pending buy stop orders for each symbol and returns the value.

    Password Manager Password Manager

    Generates, creates and stores passwords for your account.