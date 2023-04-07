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Asian Range Highlighter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Chioma ObunadikeI'm an MQL4/5 developer
You can post a job for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=chiomaobunadike
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This a modified version of the i-session indicator by Igor Kim.
original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7419
Changes I added:
1. Isolated only the Asian session.
2. Allow users to modify settings such as Asian time in their local time, color of the boxes, and whether to fill boxes or not.
3. Removed the names of the boxes.
4. All drawings will disappear once indicator is removed from the chart.
Returns the price for the most recent fractal highsend a trade position to telegram channel
hi, this code need your telegram token and telegram chat id . you can make robot by BotFather and then search in google how you can find telegram token and chat id then attach them to this code . now every trade would be signals on your telegram channel.
This script counts the number of pending buy stop orders for each symbol and returns the value.Password Manager
Generates, creates and stores passwords for your account.