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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Display trade history on charts (MT5) - expert for MetaTrader 5
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
- Get trade history files (.csv) and put it in ..\MQL5\File folder and save the name of file (.csv).
- For time differences of broker's terminals, use the same broker's meta trader 5 to get the best results.
- Run the expert adviser on each charts and put the name of the file (filename.csv) in input field of expert adviser.
- For buy signals, blue arrows and trend lines are used. For sell signals, red arrows and trend lines are used.
- Remove the expert, and all the objects (arrows and trend lines) are gone.
- This EA was tested on forex and gold charts.
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