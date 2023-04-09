CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

Pending Order count-BUY STOPS - script for MetaTrader 5

Chioma Obunadike
Chioma Obunadike

Chioma Obunadike

4.9 (202)
I'm an MQL4/5 developer
You can post a job for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=chiomaobunadike
6 products 1 article 8 codes 29 topics 245 comments
Views:
6302
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance


This only works for buy stops.

If you find this helpful and may need the code for sell stops and other pending orders, let me know in the comment section and I'll cook one up in my free time.

If you notice any bugs or errors, please let me know.

    Asian Range Highlighter Asian Range Highlighter

    Highlights the Asian trading session

    Fractal Prices-High Fractal Prices-High

    Returns the price for the most recent fractal high

    Password Manager Password Manager

    Generates, creates and stores passwords for your account.

    MoveStoploss MoveStoploss

    MoveStoploss moves the stoploss as the trade move in your direction at a specific distance. Version 1.1 has automatic trail error fixed.