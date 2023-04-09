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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Pending Order count-BUY STOPS - script for MetaTrader 5
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Asian Range Highlighter
Highlights the Asian trading sessionFractal Prices-High
Returns the price for the most recent fractal high
Password Manager
Generates, creates and stores passwords for your account.MoveStoploss
MoveStoploss moves the stoploss as the trade move in your direction at a specific distance. Version 1.1 has automatic trail error fixed.