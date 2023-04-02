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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
send a trade position to telegram channel - script for MetaTrader 5
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hi, this code need your telegram token and telegram chat id .
you can make robot by BotFather and then search in google how you can find telegram token and chat id then attach them to this code . now every trade would be signals on your telegram channel.
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