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send a trade position to telegram channel - script for MetaTrader 5

Rabi Nateghi
Rabi Nateghi

Rabi Nateghi

1 code
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10467
Rating:
(25)
Published:
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MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

hi, this code need your telegram token and telegram chat id . 

you can make robot by BotFather and then search in google how you can find telegram token and chat id then attach them to this code . now every trade would be signals on your telegram channel.

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