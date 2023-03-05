This expert identifies macd divergence when

BUYS

Example you could have divergence occur on 4 hr timetrame , stocastic confluence on the 30min chart . and Targets and stops on the 5 minute bollinger band levels.





Sell inverse.

*The EA only trades if there is no other open trades*

Include alert only EA

* when changing the timeframe settings must use 1 minute open data to test *

enjoy