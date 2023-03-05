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Macd Divergence Stochastic & BB - expert for MetaTrader 5
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This expert identifies macd divergence when
BUYS
- stochastic main line > signal line
- stochastic is between oversold levels ( control over duration how long has stochastic between these lvls input candle period 9 & 10 )
- Closes trades based on the upper bollinger band level at the time trade is taken. stops are set at 100 % equal to target stoplosspercentTP
- All indicators including the macd divergence are multi time frame capable .
Example you could have divergence occur on 4 hr timetrame , stocastic confluence on the 30min chart . and Targets and stops on the 5 minute bollinger band levels.
Sell inverse.
*The EA only trades if there is no other open trades*
Include alert only EA
* when changing the timeframe settings must use 1 minute open data to test *
enjoy
Weighted deviation bandsWeighted deviation
Weighted deviation
Rsi close/ mtf usePainel simples e objetivo
US: This is a very simple code regarding an information panel. It doesn't use external files or anything like that! simply copy and paste it into your code the way the code was written. The dashboard displays; Active asset price Your position(Bought or sold) Maximum and minimum price of the asset Username open profit Balance PT-Br:Esse é um codigo bem simples a respeito de um painel de informações. Não utiliza arquivos externos ou algo do tipo! simplesmente, copie e cole no seu codigo da forma que o codigo foi escrito. O painel exibe; Ativo Preço do ativos Sua posição(Comprada ou vendida) Preço max e minimo do ativo Nome do usuario Lucro em aberto Saldo