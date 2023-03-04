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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Weighted deviation bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Variation of the Bollinger bands but it uses linear weighted average and weighted deviation (see the description of weighted deviation here : Weighted deviation )
- Use it as any Bollinger type indicator
Weighted deviation
Weighted deviationGet Position commission OrderCommission (mt4 term) of an active position in MT5
Get commission of an active position in mt5 , its easy to use function.
Macd Divergence Stochastic & BB
MTF divergence settingsDivergence ema rsi
Rsi close/ mtf use