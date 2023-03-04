CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Weighted deviation bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
10672
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Variation of the Bollinger bands but it uses linear weighted average and weighted deviation (see the description of weighted deviation here : Weighted deviation )


Recommendations:
  • Use it as any Bollinger type indicator


Weighted deviation Weighted deviation

Weighted deviation

Get Position commission OrderCommission (mt4 term) of an active position in MT5 Get Position commission OrderCommission (mt4 term) of an active position in MT5

Get commission of an active position in mt5 , its easy to use function.

Macd Divergence Stochastic & BB Macd Divergence Stochastic & BB

MTF divergence settings

Divergence ema rsi Divergence ema rsi

Rsi close/ mtf use