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Divergence ema rsi - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Includes EA & Alert only with arrows.
This EA Buys when
- macd divergence occurs on 5 minute timeframe
- 1 hour stochastic main line is greater than signal line & between upper lower levels , currently 0-40
- Daily exponential moving average 9 is greater than 20
- 5 minute bar closes below 9 ema on the daily chart ( input 18 )
Closes trades on stops and targets or
closes when the rsi period 7 closes above 77 overbought level. ( input 36 )
Sell trades inversed.
These signals with default setting have a small amount of trades .
test on 1 min data on atleast 4 years back
MTF divergence settingsWeighted deviation bands
Weighted deviation bands
US: This is a very simple code regarding an information panel. It doesn't use external files or anything like that! simply copy and paste it into your code the way the code was written. The dashboard displays; Active asset price Your position(Bought or sold) Maximum and minimum price of the asset Username open profit Balance PT-Br:Esse é um codigo bem simples a respeito de um painel de informações. Não utiliza arquivos externos ou algo do tipo! simplesmente, copie e cole no seu codigo da forma que o codigo foi escrito. O painel exibe; Ativo Preço do ativos Sua posição(Comprada ou vendida) Preço max e minimo do ativo Nome do usuario Lucro em aberto SaldoReversal Strategy
Reversal strategy using Moving Average, Standard Deviation and RSI