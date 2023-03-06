US: This is a very simple code regarding an information panel. It doesn't use external files or anything like that! simply copy and paste it into your code the way the code was written. The dashboard displays; Active asset price Your position(Bought or sold) Maximum and minimum price of the asset Username open profit Balance PT-Br:Esse é um codigo bem simples a respeito de um painel de informações. Não utiliza arquivos externos ou algo do tipo! simplesmente, copie e cole no seu codigo da forma que o codigo foi escrito. O painel exibe; Ativo Preço do ativos Sua posição(Comprada ou vendida) Preço max e minimo do ativo Nome do usuario Lucro em aberto Saldo

Reversal strategy using Moving Average, Standard Deviation and RSI