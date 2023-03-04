Get commission of an active position in mt5 , its easy to use function.

The DD_Relative function calculates the drawdown (relative loss) of the current trading account in percentage. To do this, it uses the Current_LossOrProfit() function to get the current profit or loss for all open positions and divides it by the current account balance. The result is rounded to two decimal places and displayed in the chart comment. The Current_LossOrProfit() function loops through all open positions in the account and adds the commission, swap, and current profit or loss for each position. The result is rounded to two decimal places and returned as the current profit or loss of all open positions.