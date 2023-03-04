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Indicators

Weighted deviation - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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This weighted deviation is a sort of all linear weighted deviation. It uses linear weighting in all the steps calculated (which makes it different from the built in deviation in a case when linear weighted ma is used in the ma method). It is more responsive than the standard deviation


Recommendations:

  • Use it as any deviation indicator


Get Position commission OrderCommission (mt4 term) of an active position in MT5 Get Position commission OrderCommission (mt4 term) of an active position in MT5

Get commission of an active position in mt5 , its easy to use function.

Current Relative Drawdown Current Relative Drawdown

The DD_Relative function calculates the drawdown (relative loss) of the current trading account in percentage. To do this, it uses the Current_LossOrProfit() function to get the current profit or loss for all open positions and divides it by the current account balance. The result is rounded to two decimal places and displayed in the chart comment. The Current_LossOrProfit() function loops through all open positions in the account and adds the commission, swap, and current profit or loss for each position. The result is rounded to two decimal places and returned as the current profit or loss of all open positions.

Weighted deviation bands Weighted deviation bands

Weighted deviation bands

Macd Divergence Stochastic & BB Macd Divergence Stochastic & BB

MTF divergence settings