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Indicators

Support and Resistance Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Peter Mueller
Peter Mueller

Peter Mueller

4.7 (88)
I’m a 22-year-old Electrical Engineer with a strong background in programming (C,C++,C#,Python) and over five years of trading experience. Trading has become my passion, and I strive to develop high-quality expert advisors and utilities to help traders optimize their strategies.
11 products 2 signals 24 codes 2 topics 41 comments
Views:
45500
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
Box.mq4 (6.88 KB) view
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The main idea behind it is to search for support and resistance levels,becouse I could not fint any similar indicator. The support and resistance functions do exactly that. When calculating if both support and resistance levels exist, the indicator sdisplays them on the chrt and save their value, so that if the next price is between them, they will remain the same.

There are 2 input parameters : Period and overlook. The indicator searches for the highest and lowest price for which it is true that it is the highest/lowest in the last (period) bars and also the highest/lowest in the period+overlook bars. If it finds both a highest and a lowest value it displays it on the chart.

The i parameter running in the OnCalculate function should always run from period+overlook.

The indicator does not use any include files. I recommend the settings: period: 20, overlook : 10.

  

 

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