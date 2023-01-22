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Wilder's Relative Strength Index - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This indicator implements the “Relative Strength Index (RSI)” developed by John Welles Wilder Jr., as described in his book—New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems [1978].
This indicator uses a revised equation for computational efficiency, but with the same mathematical outcome.
The code uses conditional compilation and will compile on both MQL4 and MQL5. Please note that all my CodeBase publications’ source code are now also available in “Public Projects” tab of MetaEditor under the name “FMIC”.
An implementation of the original Average True Range indicator by John Welles Wilder Jr. as described in his book—New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems [1978].Code for counting open orders by Order Type individually
This is an Expert Advisor code for counting open running orders for each type: OP_BUY or OP_SELL.
This Indicator shows the potential breakout/stop levels.GridTrading Algorithm at volatile market
This EA can do Grid trading and has useful functions for Gridtrading included