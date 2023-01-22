Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Wilder's Average True Range (ATR) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 10745
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator implements the original “Average True Range (ATR)” developed by John Welles Wilder Jr., as described in his book—New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems [1978].
It uses Wilder’s moving average, also known as the smoothed moving average (SMMA), instead of a simple moving average (SMA) as used on MetaTrader’s built-in ATR indicator. The default period applied is 7, instead of 14, as per the description in his book.
The code uses conditional compilation and will compile on both MQL4 and MQL5. Please note that all my CodeBase publications’ source code are now also available in “Public Projects” tab of MetaEditor under the name “FMIC”.
This is an Expert Advisor code for counting open running orders for each type: OP_BUY or OP_SELL.AK-47 Scalper EA
AK-47 Scalper EA is fully automated. It uses the strategy of entering the sell Stop order continuously and will modifythe order when the price is opposite to the pending order.
An implementation of the Relative Strength Index indicator by John Welles Wilder Jr. as described in his book—New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems [1978].Support and Resistance Indicator
This Indicator shows the potential breakout/stop levels.