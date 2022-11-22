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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
BSI Trend and Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator shows trend line and channels using the BSI Indicator.
First, it will check the trend by BSI. Then, draw the trend line or channels by condition. The trend line uses regression line, channels use tango line.
Display:
- orange dash line— trend line or channel (high).
- blue dash line — trend line or channel (low).
- red mark — reversal bar (high).
- blue mark — reversal bar (low).
- pink line — this line is tango line (show the entry level).
- magenta line — moving average of tango line.
- red dot line — BSI value.
Daily Profit Function
A simple and easy to understand function that calculates todays profit, written to the Expert Journal.daily drawdown
Example of daily loss calculation tool You can update it as you want.
The Roofing Filter
The Roofing Filter Indicator was created by John Ehlers ("Cycle Analytics for Traders" pg. 80 - 82).GRat Order Exchange
for export/import of orders and trades between EAs and terminals