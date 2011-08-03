CodeBaseSections
Libraries

Module of Trade Signals, based on BrainTrend1 indicator - library for MetaTrader 5

Aleksey Sergan
5711
(25)
\MQL5\Indicators\
braintrend1.mq5 (7.25 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\MySignals\
braintrendsignal.mqh (6.71 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
test_braintrendsignal.mq5 (6.43 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance

The original version of BrainTrend1 has 4 parameters, but only 2 of them are used in this module of trade signals (ATR period and Stochastic period). For two other input parameters (MA_Method=MODE_SMA, STO_Price=STO_LOWHIGH) the default values are used.

A blue candle is a signal to open a long position, a red candle is a signal to open a short position. The signals are formed on the completed bars (candles).

The following input parameters were used when testing:

  • ATR period: 7;
  • Stochastic period: 9;
  • Timeframe: H4;
  • Symbol: GBPUSD;
  • Lot: 0.1;
  • Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing: not used.

To use this module of trade signals in MQL5 Wizard, the braintrendsignal.mqh must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\MySignals.

The module uses the BrainTrend indicator, the BrainTrend1.mq5 must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Example of trades on the chart

History backtesting results starting from 2011:

History backtesting results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/413

