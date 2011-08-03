Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Module of Trade Signals, based on BrainTrend1 indicator - library for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5711
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The original version of BrainTrend1 has 4 parameters, but only 2 of them are used in this module of trade signals (ATR period and Stochastic period). For two other input parameters (MA_Method=MODE_SMA, STO_Price=STO_LOWHIGH) the default values are used.
A blue candle is a signal to open a long position, a red candle is a signal to open a short position. The signals are formed on the completed bars (candles).
The following input parameters were used when testing:
- ATR period: 7;
- Stochastic period: 9;
- Timeframe: H4;
- Symbol: GBPUSD;
- Lot: 0.1;
- Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing: not used.
To use this module of trade signals in MQL5 Wizard, the braintrendsignal.mqh must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\MySignals.
The module uses the BrainTrend indicator, the BrainTrend1.mq5 must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Example of trades on the chart
History backtesting results starting from 2011:
History backtesting results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/413
Aroon Oscillator predicts price changes from trend to flat market conditions.Aroon
Aroon indicator created by Tushar Chande indicates if a long-term trend is going to an end or just pausing a little before a new movement.
A Lime candle of BrainTrend2 indicator is a signal to open a long position, a Magenta candle is a signal to open a short position.Support and Resistance
The "Support and Resistance" indicator shows the support and resistance levels using the Fractals indicator by Bill Williams.