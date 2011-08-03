The original version of BrainTrend1 has 4 parameters, but only 2 of them are used in this module of trade signals (ATR period and Stochastic period). For two other input parameters (MA_Method=MODE_SMA, STO_Price=STO_LOWHIGH) the default values are used.



A blue candle is a signal to open a long position, a red candle is a signal to open a short position. The signals are formed on the completed bars (candles).

The following input parameters were used when testing:

ATR period: 7;

Stochastic period: 9;

Timeframe: H4;

Symbol: GBPUSD;

Lot: 0.1;

Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing: not used.

To use this module of trade signals in MQL5 Wizard, the braintrendsignal.mqh must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\MySignals.

The module uses the BrainTrend indicator, the BrainTrend1.mq5 must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.





Example of trades on the chart



History backtesting results starting from 2011:

