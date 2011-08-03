CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Libraries

Module of Trade Signals, based on BrainTrend2 indicator - library for MetaTrader 5

Aleksey Sergan | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
6066
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Indicators\
braintrend2.mq5 (8.01 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\MySignals\
braintrend2signal.mqh (6.34 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
test_braintrend2signal.mq5 (6.31 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A Lime candle of BrainTrend2 indicator is a signal to open a long position, a Magenta candle is a signal to open a short position. The signals are formed on the completed bars (candles).

The following input parameters were used when testing:

  • ATR period: 7;
  • Timeframe: H4;
  • Symbol: AUDUSD;
  • Lot: 0.1;
  • Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing: not used.

To use this module of trade signals in MQL5 Wizard, the braintrend2signal.mqh must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\MySignals.

The module uses the BrainTrend2 indicator, the BrainTrend2.mq5 must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Example of trades on the chart

Example of trades on the chart

History backtesting results starting from 2011:

History backtesting results

History backtesting results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/415

Module of Trade Signals, based on BrainTrend1 indicator Module of Trade Signals, based on BrainTrend1 indicator

A blue candle of BrainTrend1 indicator is a signal to open a long position, a red candle is a signal to open a short position.

Aroon Oscillator Aroon Oscillator

Aroon Oscillator predicts price changes from trend to flat market conditions.

Support and Resistance Support and Resistance

The "Support and Resistance" indicator shows the support and resistance levels using the Fractals indicator by Bill Williams.

Entropy Entropy

The indicator that demonstrates the power of price changes entropy.