Module of Trade Signals, based on BrainTrend2 indicator - library for MetaTrader 5
A Lime candle of BrainTrend2 indicator is a signal to open a long position, a Magenta candle is a signal to open a short position. The signals are formed on the completed bars (candles).
The following input parameters were used when testing:
- ATR period: 7;
- Timeframe: H4;
- Symbol: AUDUSD;
- Lot: 0.1;
- Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing: not used.
To use this module of trade signals in MQL5 Wizard, the braintrend2signal.mqh must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\MySignals.
The module uses the BrainTrend2 indicator, the BrainTrend2.mq5 must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Example of trades on the chart
History backtesting results starting from 2011:
History backtesting results
