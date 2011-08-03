A Lime candle of BrainTrend2 indicator is a signal to open a long position, a Magenta candle is a signal to open a short position. The signals are formed on the completed bars (candles).

The following input parameters were used when testing:

ATR period: 7;

Timeframe: H4;

Symbol: AUDUSD;

Lot: 0.1;

Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing: not used.

To use this module of trade signals in MQL5 Wizard, the braintrend2signal.mqh must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\MySignals.

The module uses the BrainTrend2 indicator, the BrainTrend2.mq5 must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Example of trades on the chart

History backtesting results starting from 2011:





History backtesting results