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Indicators

The Restoring Pull Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

John Ehlers
Published by:
Andrei Novichkov
Andrei Novichkov

Andrei Novichkov

4.7 (24)
Development: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
18 products 18 articles 42 codes 407 comments
Views:
13973
Rating:
(43)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The Restoring Pull Indicator was created by John Ehlers (Stocks & Commodities V.11:10 (395-400)) and this was one of his earliest indicators that functions as a momentum indicator.

Buy when the indicator line is green and sell when it is red.


News Detector for both Mt4 and Mt5 News Detector for both Mt4 and Mt5

One code that works for both Mt4 and Mt5 combined. Salient features of the code: -Filter News by High, Low or Medium Volatility -Filter By currencies -Filter by News Keyword -Auto GMT offset check -Dashboard to show upcoming News (Can be enabled or disabled) -Lines on chart for all Upcoming events -Code can be easily modified to place trade at certain time before or after an event or to just stop trading during events.

Price Horizontal Line Notifications Price Horizontal Line Notifications

Get notifications when hit price level

CSV Exporter CSV Exporter

Automatically export csv file

Chart Window MACD Chart Window MACD

The indicator is an equivalent \"Chart Window\" version of MACD.