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The Restoring Pull Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Andrei NovichkovDevelopment: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
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The Restoring Pull Indicator was created by John Ehlers (Stocks & Commodities V.11:10 (395-400)) and this was one of his earliest indicators that functions as a momentum indicator.
Buy when the indicator line is green and sell when it is red.
One code that works for both Mt4 and Mt5 combined. Salient features of the code: -Filter News by High, Low or Medium Volatility -Filter By currencies -Filter by News Keyword -Auto GMT offset check -Dashboard to show upcoming News (Can be enabled or disabled) -Lines on chart for all Upcoming events -Code can be easily modified to place trade at certain time before or after an event or to just stop trading during events.Price Horizontal Line Notifications
Get notifications when hit price level
Automatically export csv fileChart Window MACD
The indicator is an equivalent \"Chart Window\" version of MACD.