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Indicators

All Pivot Points MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Hossein Nouri
Published by:
Hossein Nouri
Hossein Nouri

Hossein Nouri

I'm a software engineer since 2006.
if you're looking for someone to support you even after the job is done then I'm your guy :)
Customer services I offer:
- Source code providing
- Clean coding (self explanatory)
- Reliable programming
- Quick turnaround
8 codes 5 topics 81 comments
Views:
30223
Rating:
(58)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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An indicator for drawing all important Pivot Points including: "Classic", "Camarilla", "Woodie", "Floor", "Fibonacci", "Fibonacci_Retracement".

  • You can choose different timeframes for pivot calculation.
  • Customizable width, color and style.
  • Compatible to have multiple pivots with different timeframes in one chart.



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