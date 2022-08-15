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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
All Pivot Points MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Hossein NouriI'm a software engineer since 2006.
if you're looking for someone to support you even after the job is done then I'm your guy :)
Customer services I offer:
- Source code providing
- Clean coding (self explanatory)
- Reliable programming
- Quick turnaround
- Views:
- 30223
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
An indicator for drawing all important Pivot Points including: "Classic", "Camarilla", "Woodie", "Floor", "Fibonacci", "Fibonacci_Retracement".
- You can choose different timeframes for pivot calculation.
- Customizable width, color and style.
- Compatible to have multiple pivots with different timeframes in one chart.
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