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Bar Prediction - script for MetaTrader 5
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Example:
Run the script on Daily timeframe, see the results on D1 & M1.
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Comment:
The script was not originally written to calculate support and resistance lines.
But it seems, it could be used for this purpose as well.
Inputs:
Prediction_Bar >= -1 : 0 means current bar, -1 the next bar, +1 the first previous bar and so on.
Win > 0 : Length of comparison window for stream similarity.
Num > 0 : Number of illustrated bars.
Note:
Aqua: The best match stream (shifted).
DarkOrange: Bar close.
Lime: Predicted bar.
Red: Bar high.
Blue; Bar low.
Yellow: Predicted area.
Bar text: Similarity error.
An indicator for drawing all important Pivot Points including: "Classic", "Camarilla", "Woodie", "Floor", "Fibonacci", "Fibonacci_Retracement".Simple Order Panel
Source code of simple order panel
Show trade historyEquity Trailing EA MT5
This EA started off as a job to trail equity. I then added the function of managing individual trades. Thereafter I added the facility of manually putting the price of when it can send a grid of pending order's. This EA does not have condition set in it to open trades. You have to determine that if market moves to an area you believe you would open a grid of orders if you were by your computer watching the market. No what this EA helps is you wake up in the morning you see the area you a grid to open. PUT THE PRICE FOR THE EA TO OPEN A GRID OF PENDING ORDERS. If the market reaches the area price you have set. The EA will send the grid and will manage those trades putting Stop Loss (if you set it) trailing(if you set it). Today 13 Sep 2022 the EA generates has NO ERROR when compiled