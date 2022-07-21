CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

The Predictive Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Predictive Moving Average was created by John Ehlers (“Rocket Science For Traders”, pg.212″).
Published by:
Andrei Novichkov
Andrei Novichkov

Andrei Novichkov

4.7 (24)
Development: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
18 products 18 articles 42 codes 407 comments
Views:
20034
Rating:
(44)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Predictive Moving Average was created by John Ehlers (“Rocket Science For Traders”, pg.212″). This is one of his first leading indicators. Buy when the indicator line is green and sell when it is red. 😕



Symbol Trade Made Simple With Functions Symbol Trade Made Simple With Functions

This library shows useful informations and do a lot of functions to a symbol.

Trailing Stop by Fixed Parabolic SAR Trailing Stop by Fixed Parabolic SAR

Modify to allow direct specification of the starting point of the Parabolic SAR.

Simple Order Panel Simple Order Panel

Source code of simple order panel

All Pivot Points MT5 All Pivot Points MT5

An indicator for drawing all important Pivot Points including: "Classic", "Camarilla", "Woodie", "Floor", "Fibonacci", "Fibonacci_Retracement".