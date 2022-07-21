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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
The Predictive Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Andrei NovichkovDevelopment: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
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The Predictive Moving Average was created by John Ehlers (“Rocket Science For Traders”, pg.212″). This is one of his first leading indicators. Buy when the indicator line is green and sell when it is red.
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