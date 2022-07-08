Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trailing Stop by Fixed Parabolic SAR - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 11646
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Modify to allow direct specification of the starting point of the Parabolic SAR.
Parameters
- Trailing Mode ･･･ None / Trailing Fixed / Trailing Fixed Parabolic SAR
calcuration part of Parabolic SAR
bool CSampleExpert::LongModifiedEx(void) { bool res=false; //--- check for trailing stop if(m_trailing_max < m_last_bar.high) { double tp=m_position.TakeProfit(); double sl=m_position.StopLoss(); //--- calcurate ParabolicSAR m_trailing_max = m_last_bar.high; m_trailing_step = fmin(InpPSAR_Maximum, m_trailing_step + InpPSAR_Step); double sar_stop = sl + (m_trailing_max - sl)* m_trailing_step; sar_stop=NormalizeDouble(sar_stop,m_symbol.Digits()); //--- if((sl==0.0 || sl < sar_stop) && sar_stop < m_symbol.Bid()) { //--- modify position if(m_trade.PositionModify(Symbol(),sar_stop,tp)) printf("Long position by %s to be modified",Symbol()); else { printf("Error modifying position by %s : '%s'",Symbol(),m_trade.ResultComment()); printf("Modify parameters : SL=%f,TP=%f",sar_stop,tp); } //--- modified and must exit from expert res=true; } } //--- result return(res); }
New Bar Event
Allows you to determine the occurrence of a new bar event in a multicurrency Expert AdvisorTwo pending orders 2
Two pending orders at the beginning of the day
Symbol Trade Made Simple With Functions
This library shows useful informations and do a lot of functions to a symbol.The Predictive Moving Average
The Predictive Moving Average was created by John Ehlers (“Rocket Science For Traders”, pg.212″).