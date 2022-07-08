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Trailing Stop by Fixed Parabolic SAR - expert for MetaTrader 5

Yoshihiro Nakata
Yoshihiro Nakata

Yoshihiro Nakata

5 (4)
I am program developer for traders.
1 product 4 codes 2 comments
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11646
Rating:
(38)
Published:
Updated:
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Modify to allow direct specification of the starting point of the Parabolic SAR.

Fixed Parabolic SAR


Parameters

param

  • Trailing Mode ･･･ None / Trailing Fixed / Trailing Fixed Parabolic SAR
calcuration part of Parabolic SAR 

bool CSampleExpert::LongModifiedEx(void)
  {
   bool res=false;
//--- check for trailing stop
   if(m_trailing_max < m_last_bar.high)
     {
      double tp=m_position.TakeProfit();
      double sl=m_position.StopLoss();

      //--- calcurate ParabolicSAR
      m_trailing_max = m_last_bar.high;
      m_trailing_step = fmin(InpPSAR_Maximum, m_trailing_step + InpPSAR_Step);
      double sar_stop = sl + (m_trailing_max - sl)* m_trailing_step;
      sar_stop=NormalizeDouble(sar_stop,m_symbol.Digits());
      //---

      if((sl==0.0 || sl < sar_stop) && sar_stop < m_symbol.Bid())
        {
         //--- modify position
         if(m_trade.PositionModify(Symbol(),sar_stop,tp))
            printf("Long position by %s to be modified",Symbol());
         else
           {
            printf("Error modifying position by %s : '%s'",Symbol(),m_trade.ResultComment());
            printf("Modify parameters : SL=%f,TP=%f",sar_stop,tp);
           }
         //--- modified and must exit from expert
         res=true;
        }
     }
//--- result
   return(res);
  }

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