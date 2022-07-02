Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trend Direction Force Index - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
-
- Views:
- 18831
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
SSL Channel (TradingView)
Converted SSL Channel by MissTricky from TradingView to MQL4Trickerless
Only successfully tested on INSTAFOREX broker, InstaForex-Europe.com server 5 digits, pair EURGBP daily, leverage 1:1000, with free swap account.
ATR Bands
Converted ATR Bands by AlexanderTeaH from TradingView to MQL4SRBreakout
An Efficient EA to notify breakouts