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Experts

Trickerless - expert for MetaTrader 4

Real Author
Published by:
Lulus Arga Kustyarso
Lulus Arga Kustyarso

Lulus Arga Kustyarso

1 code 3 comments
Views:
12056
Rating:
(34)
Published:
Updated:
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Strategy Tester Report
Trickerless RHMP
InstaForex-Europe.com (Build 1359)

Symbol EURGBP (Euro vs Great Britain Pound)
Period Daily (D1) 2021.10.15 00:00 - 2022.09.07 00:00 (2021.10.15 - 2022.09.08)
Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameters TOOLS="TOOLS"; CloseAll=false; ContinueTrading=true; SAFE="SAFE"; SafeSpread=true; SafeGrowth=true; SafeExits=true; AllowHedge=true; EnableStop=false; StopOnlyFriday=false; SIGNAL="SIGNAL"; SignalA=true; SignalB=true; SignalC=true; TIME="TIME"; RefreshHours=26; NEWS="NEWS"; NewsStartHour=18; NewsEndHour=22; SleepSeconds=1440; PROFIT="PROFIT"; BasketProfit=1.06; OpenProfit=0.011; MinProfit=0.085; SafeProfit=0.005; GROWTH="GROWTH"; StopGrowth=0.075; DailyGrowth=0.045; STOP="STOP"; RelativeStop=0.19; HISTORY="HISTORY"; QueryHistory=14; TREND="TREND"; MinTrend=2; MaxTrend=9; CandleSpike=7; BACK_SYSTEM="BACK_SYSTEM"; TriggerBackSystem=0.995; TrendSpace=5; MARGIN="MARGIN"; MinMarginLevel=300; MarginUsage=0.03; BackupMargin=0.05; NewsMargin=0.04; TRADE="TRADE"; MinLots=0.03; TradeSpace=3.5; MaxSpread=7; INDICATOR_ATR="INDICATOR_ATR"; ATRPeriod=14; INDICATOR_ADX="INDICATOR_ADX"; ADXMain=10; ADXPeriod=14; ADXShiftCheck=4; INDICATOR_MA="INDICATOR_MA"; MA1Period=120; MA2Period=60; MAShiftCheck=30;
Bars in test 1235 Ticks modelled 5326472 Modelling quality 58.38%
Mismatched charts errors 0
Initial deposit 10.00 Spread 30
Total net profit 216.31 Gross profit 216.40 Gross loss -0.09
Profit factor 2361.41 Expected payoff 3.93
Absolute drawdown 4.88 Maximal drawdown 83.94 (77.54%) Relative drawdown 77.54% (83.94)
Total trades 55 Short positions (won %) 27 (96.30%) Long positions (won %) 28 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total) 54 (98.18%) Loss trades (% of total) 1 (1.82%)
Largest profit trade 17.83 loss trade -0.09
Average profit trade 4.01 loss trade -0.09
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 51 (215.11) consecutive losses (loss in money) 1 (-0.09)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 215.11 (51) consecutive loss (count of losses) -0.09 (1)
Average consecutive wins 27 consecutive losses 1

# Time Type Order Size Price S / L T / P Profit Balance
1 2021.10.15 13:30 buy 1 0.03 0.84547 0.00000 0.00000
2 2021.10.19 08:00 close 1 0.03 0.84561 0.00000 0.00000 0.02 10.02
3 2021.10.19 08:24 sell 2 0.03 0.84555 0.00000 0.00000
4 2021.10.19 14:35 close 2 0.03 0.84306 0.00000 0.00000 0.86 10.88
5 2021.10.22 12:00 buy 3 0.03 0.84284 0.00000 0.00000
6 2021.10.22 14:00 close 3 0.03 0.84403 0.00000 0.00000 0.41 11.29
7 2021.10.26 15:18 sell 4 0.03 0.84194 0.00000 0.00000
8 2021.11.17 14:00 close 4 0.03 0.84193 0.00000 0.00000 -0.09 11.20
9 2021.11.23 16:40 buy 5 0.03 0.84129 0.00000 0.00000
10 2021.11.26 06:00 close 5 0.03 0.84335 0.00000 0.00000 0.63 11.83
11 2021.12.07 08:36 sell 6 0.04 0.85027 0.00000 0.00000
12 2021.12.16 14:01 close 6 0.04 0.84806 0.00000 0.00000 0.94 12.77
13 2021.12.17 09:48 buy 7 0.04 0.85057 0.00000 0.00000
14 2021.12.20 10:39 close 7 0.04 0.85293 0.00000 0.00000 1.07 13.84
15 2021.12.22 00:00 sell 8 0.04 0.85085 0.00000 0.00000
16 2021.12.22 06:00 close 8 0.04 0.85081 0.00000 0.00000 0.02 13.86
17 2021.12.23 13:10 buy 9 0.04 0.84439 0.00000 0.00000
18 2021.12.24 10:00 close 9 0.04 0.84496 0.00000 0.00000 0.24 14.10
19 2021.12.24 10:24 sell 10 0.04 0.84499 0.00000 0.00000
20 2021.12.27 16:00 close 10 0.04 0.84270 0.00000 0.00000 1.04 15.14
21 2022.01.05 18:29 buy 11 0.05 0.83506 0.00000 0.00000
22 2022.01.06 10:00 close 11 0.05 0.83621 0.00000 0.00000 0.58 15.72
23 2022.01.11 13:56 sell 12 0.05 0.83449 0.00000 0.00000
24 2022.01.11 20:00 close 12 0.05 0.83401 0.00000 0.00000 0.27 15.99
25 2022.01.18 16:23 buy 13 0.05 0.83659 0.00000 0.00000
26 2022.01.24 17:02 close 13 0.05 0.83896 0.00000 0.00000 1.21 17.20
27 2022.01.24 20:00 sell 14 0.05 0.84179 0.00000 0.00000
28 2022.01.25 08:42 close 14 0.05 0.83922 0.00000 0.00000 1.47 18.68
29 2022.01.25 22:00 buy 15 0.06 0.83643 0.00000 0.00000
30 2022.02.03 17:21 close 15 0.06 0.83873 0.00000 0.00000 1.24 19.92
31 2022.02.04 16:00 sell 16 0.06 0.84629 0.00000 0.00000
32 2022.02.04 16:00 close 16 0.06 0.84628 0.00000 0.00000 0.01 19.93
33 2022.02.04 16:54 buy 17 0.06 0.84478 0.00000 0.00000
34 2022.02.07 14:26 close 17 0.06 0.84724 0.00000 0.00000 1.67 21.60
35 2022.02.08 13:58 sell 18 0.06 0.84341 0.00000 0.00000
36 2022.02.09 00:00 close 18 0.06 0.84302 0.00000 0.00000 0.26 21.86
37 2022.02.15 23:33 buy 19 0.07 0.83894 0.00000 0.00000
38 2022.02.16 14:00 close 19 0.07 0.83963 0.00000 0.00000 0.51 22.37
39 2022.02.16 21:03 sell 20 0.07 0.83788 0.00000 0.00000
40 2022.02.17 06:03 close 20 0.07 0.83550 0.00000 0.00000 1.89 24.26
41 2022.02.22 17:55 buy 21 0.07 0.83562 0.00000 0.00000
42 2022.02.25 15:47 close 21 0.07 0.83819 0.00000 0.00000 1.89 26.14
43 2022.02.28 12:00 sell 22 0.08 0.83561 0.00000 0.00000
44 2022.03.01 13:13 close 22 0.08 0.83318 0.00000 0.00000 2.23 28.37
45 2022.03.02 03:23 buy 23 0.09 0.83485 0.00000 0.00000
46 2022.03.09 16:06 close 23 0.09 0.83720 0.00000 0.00000 2.10 30.47
47 2022.03.14 00:13 sell 24 0.09 0.83757 0.00000 0.00000
48 2022.03.22 04:00 close 24 0.09 0.83671 0.00000 0.00000 0.78 31.25
49 2022.03.24 12:12 buy 25 0.09 0.83336 0.00000 0.00000
50 2022.03.25 09:53 close 25 0.09 0.83595 0.00000 0.00000 2.63 33.88
51 2022.03.28 18:45 sell 26 0.10 0.83834 0.00000 0.00000
52 2022.04.05 06:00 close 26 0.10 0.83663 0.00000 0.00000 1.85 35.73
53 2022.04.07 09:02 buy 27 0.11 0.83427 0.00000 0.00000
54 2022.04.11 00:00 close 27 0.11 0.83765 0.00000 0.00000 4.16 39.89
55 2022.04.13 05:36 sell 28 0.12 0.83275 0.00000 0.00000
56 2022.04.13 22:00 close 28 0.12 0.83059 0.00000 0.00000 2.98 42.87
57 2022.04.18 14:06 buy 29 0.13 0.82901 0.00000 0.00000
58 2022.04.20 10:00 close 29 0.13 0.83011 0.00000 0.00000 1.50 44.37
59 2022.04.21 11:40 sell 30 0.13 0.83619 0.00000 0.00000
60 2022.04.21 16:33 close 30 0.13 0.83365 0.00000 0.00000 3.80 48.17
61 2022.04.25 07:59 buy 31 0.14 0.84195 0.00000 0.00000
62 2022.04.26 18:43 close 31 0.14 0.84450 0.00000 0.00000 4.03 52.20
63 2022.04.27 21:03 sell 32 0.16 0.84181 0.00000 0.00000
64 2022.04.28 00:00 close 32 0.16 0.84167 0.00000 0.00000 0.19 52.38
65 2022.04.28 20:07 buy 33 0.16 0.84322 0.00000 0.00000
66 2022.05.05 07:42 close 33 0.16 0.84567 0.00000 0.00000 3.92 56.30
67 2022.05.05 15:20 sell 34 0.17 0.85211 0.00000 0.00000
68 2022.05.12 19:57 close 34 0.17 0.84966 0.00000 0.00000 4.61 60.91
69 2022.05.13 04:00 buy 35 0.18 0.85052 0.00000 0.00000
70 2022.05.16 10:00 close 35 0.18 0.85089 0.00000 0.00000 0.67 61.59
71 2022.05.16 10:24 sell 36 0.18 0.85117 0.00000 0.00000
72 2022.05.16 17:14 close 36 0.18 0.84863 0.00000 0.00000 5.26 66.85
73 2022.05.17 12:00 buy 37 0.20 0.84098 0.00000 0.00000
74 2022.05.17 13:37 close 37 0.20 0.84347 0.00000 0.00000 5.73 72.58
75 2022.05.18 14:00 sell 38 0.22 0.84821 0.00000 0.00000
76 2022.05.18 17:39 close 38 0.22 0.84577 0.00000 0.00000 6.17 78.75
77 2022.05.20 09:06 buy 39 0.24 0.84790 0.00000 0.00000
78 2022.05.24 00:00 close 39 0.24 0.84899 0.00000 0.00000 2.76 81.50
79 2022.05.24 12:04 sell 40 0.24 0.85773 0.00000 0.00000
80 2022.05.25 02:00 close 40 0.24 0.85627 0.00000 0.00000 3.99 85.49
81 2022.05.25 02:24 buy 41 0.26 0.85597 0.00000 0.00000
82 2022.06.03 20:00 close 41 0.26 0.85721 0.00000 0.00000 2.20 87.69
83 2022.06.03 20:24 sell 42 0.26 0.85730 0.00000 0.00000
84 2022.06.06 11:29 close 42 0.26 0.85478 0.00000 0.00000 7.50 95.19
85 2022.06.07 02:00 buy 43 0.29 0.85372 0.00000 0.00000
86 2022.06.07 08:26 close 43 0.29 0.85615 0.00000 0.00000 8.11 103.30
87 2022.06.08 07:50 sell 44 0.31 0.85024 0.00000 0.00000
88 2022.07.07 17:55 close 44 0.31 0.84777 0.00000 0.00000 7.33 110.63
89 2022.07.11 20:33 buy 45 0.33 0.84603 0.00000 0.00000
90 2022.07.14 18:02 close 45 0.33 0.84851 0.00000 0.00000 8.55 119.18
91 2022.07.18 17:21 sell 46 0.36 0.84764 0.00000 0.00000
92 2022.07.26 16:02 close 46 0.36 0.84519 0.00000 0.00000 9.71 128.89
93 2022.07.26 22:00 buy 47 0.39 0.84171 0.00000 0.00000
94 2022.08.05 15:58 close 47 0.39 0.84416 0.00000 0.00000 8.52 137.41
95 2022.08.08 17:53 sell 48 0.41 0.84293 0.00000 0.00000
96 2022.08.16 12:00 close 48 0.41 0.84245 0.00000 0.00000 1.76 139.17
97 2022.08.18 06:31 buy 49 0.42 0.84478 0.00000 0.00000
98 2022.08.19 11:05 close 49 0.42 0.84723 0.00000 0.00000 11.62 150.79
99 2022.08.23 09:08 sell 50 0.45 0.84458 0.00000 0.00000
100 2022.08.23 18:52 close 50 0.45 0.84210 0.00000 0.00000 12.85 163.64
101 2022.08.25 06:04 buy 51 0.49 0.84505 0.00000 0.00000
102 2022.08.26 16:27 close 51 0.49 0.84752 0.00000 0.00000 13.66 177.30
103 2022.08.29 12:00 sell 52 0.53 0.85234 0.00000 0.00000
104 2022.08.29 12:00 close 52 0.53 0.85231 0.00000 0.00000 0.18 177.48
105 2022.08.30 02:51 buy 53 0.53 0.85400 0.00000 0.00000
106 2022.08.30 13:32 close 53 0.53 0.85648 0.00000 0.00000 15.13 192.61
107 2022.08.30 19:00 sell 54 0.58 0.85975 0.00000 0.00000
108 2022.09.06 13:16 close 54 0.58 0.85728 0.00000 0.00000 15.86 208.48
109 2022.09.07 10:13 buy 55 0.63 0.86144 0.00000 0.00000
110 2022.09.07 13:48 close 55 0.63 0.86390 0.00000 0.00000 17.83 226.31
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