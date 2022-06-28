Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trickerless - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
-
- Views:
- 12056
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Strategy Tester Report
Trickerless RHMP
InstaForex-Europe.com (Build 1359)
|Symbol
|EURGBP (Euro vs Great Britain Pound)
|Period
|Daily (D1) 2021.10.15 00:00 - 2022.09.07 00:00 (2021.10.15 - 2022.09.08)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|TOOLS="TOOLS"; CloseAll=false; ContinueTrading=true; SAFE="SAFE"; SafeSpread=true; SafeGrowth=true; SafeExits=true; AllowHedge=true; EnableStop=false; StopOnlyFriday=false; SIGNAL="SIGNAL"; SignalA=true; SignalB=true; SignalC=true; TIME="TIME"; RefreshHours=26; NEWS="NEWS"; NewsStartHour=18; NewsEndHour=22; SleepSeconds=1440; PROFIT="PROFIT"; BasketProfit=1.06; OpenProfit=0.011; MinProfit=0.085; SafeProfit=0.005; GROWTH="GROWTH"; StopGrowth=0.075; DailyGrowth=0.045; STOP="STOP"; RelativeStop=0.19; HISTORY="HISTORY"; QueryHistory=14; TREND="TREND"; MinTrend=2; MaxTrend=9; CandleSpike=7; BACK_SYSTEM="BACK_SYSTEM"; TriggerBackSystem=0.995; TrendSpace=5; MARGIN="MARGIN"; MinMarginLevel=300; MarginUsage=0.03; BackupMargin=0.05; NewsMargin=0.04; TRADE="TRADE"; MinLots=0.03; TradeSpace=3.5; MaxSpread=7; INDICATOR_ATR="INDICATOR_ATR"; ATRPeriod=14; INDICATOR_ADX="INDICATOR_ADX"; ADXMain=10; ADXPeriod=14; ADXShiftCheck=4; INDICATOR_MA="INDICATOR_MA"; MA1Period=120; MA2Period=60; MAShiftCheck=30;
|Bars in test
|1235
|Ticks modelled
|5326472
|Modelling quality
|58.38%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10.00
|Spread
|30
|Total net profit
|216.31
|Gross profit
|216.40
|Gross loss
|-0.09
|Profit factor
|2361.41
|Expected payoff
|3.93
|Absolute drawdown
|4.88
|Maximal drawdown
|83.94 (77.54%)
|Relative drawdown
|77.54% (83.94)
|Total trades
|55
|Short positions (won %)
|27 (96.30%)
|Long positions (won %)
|28 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|54 (98.18%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|1 (1.82%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|17.83
|loss trade
|-0.09
|Average
|profit trade
|4.01
|loss trade
|-0.09
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|51 (215.11)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-0.09)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|215.11 (51)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-0.09 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|27
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2021.10.15 13:30
|buy
|1
|0.03
|0.84547
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2
|2021.10.19 08:00
|close
|1
|0.03
|0.84561
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.02
|10.02
|3
|2021.10.19 08:24
|sell
|2
|0.03
|0.84555
|0.00000
|0.00000
|4
|2021.10.19 14:35
|close
|2
|0.03
|0.84306
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.86
|10.88
|5
|2021.10.22 12:00
|buy
|3
|0.03
|0.84284
|0.00000
|0.00000
|6
|2021.10.22 14:00
|close
|3
|0.03
|0.84403
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.41
|11.29
|7
|2021.10.26 15:18
|sell
|4
|0.03
|0.84194
|0.00000
|0.00000
|8
|2021.11.17 14:00
|close
|4
|0.03
|0.84193
|0.00000
|0.00000
|-0.09
|11.20
|9
|2021.11.23 16:40
|buy
|5
|0.03
|0.84129
|0.00000
|0.00000
|10
|2021.11.26 06:00
|close
|5
|0.03
|0.84335
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.63
|11.83
|11
|2021.12.07 08:36
|sell
|6
|0.04
|0.85027
|0.00000
|0.00000
|12
|2021.12.16 14:01
|close
|6
|0.04
|0.84806
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.94
|12.77
|13
|2021.12.17 09:48
|buy
|7
|0.04
|0.85057
|0.00000
|0.00000
|14
|2021.12.20 10:39
|close
|7
|0.04
|0.85293
|0.00000
|0.00000
|1.07
|13.84
|15
|2021.12.22 00:00
|sell
|8
|0.04
|0.85085
|0.00000
|0.00000
|16
|2021.12.22 06:00
|close
|8
|0.04
|0.85081
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.02
|13.86
|17
|2021.12.23 13:10
|buy
|9
|0.04
|0.84439
|0.00000
|0.00000
|18
|2021.12.24 10:00
|close
|9
|0.04
|0.84496
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.24
|14.10
|19
|2021.12.24 10:24
|sell
|10
|0.04
|0.84499
|0.00000
|0.00000
|20
|2021.12.27 16:00
|close
|10
|0.04
|0.84270
|0.00000
|0.00000
|1.04
|15.14
|21
|2022.01.05 18:29
|buy
|11
|0.05
|0.83506
|0.00000
|0.00000
|22
|2022.01.06 10:00
|close
|11
|0.05
|0.83621
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.58
|15.72
|23
|2022.01.11 13:56
|sell
|12
|0.05
|0.83449
|0.00000
|0.00000
|24
|2022.01.11 20:00
|close
|12
|0.05
|0.83401
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.27
|15.99
|25
|2022.01.18 16:23
|buy
|13
|0.05
|0.83659
|0.00000
|0.00000
|26
|2022.01.24 17:02
|close
|13
|0.05
|0.83896
|0.00000
|0.00000
|1.21
|17.20
|27
|2022.01.24 20:00
|sell
|14
|0.05
|0.84179
|0.00000
|0.00000
|28
|2022.01.25 08:42
|close
|14
|0.05
|0.83922
|0.00000
|0.00000
|1.47
|18.68
|29
|2022.01.25 22:00
|buy
|15
|0.06
|0.83643
|0.00000
|0.00000
|30
|2022.02.03 17:21
|close
|15
|0.06
|0.83873
|0.00000
|0.00000
|1.24
|19.92
|31
|2022.02.04 16:00
|sell
|16
|0.06
|0.84629
|0.00000
|0.00000
|32
|2022.02.04 16:00
|close
|16
|0.06
|0.84628
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.01
|19.93
|33
|2022.02.04 16:54
|buy
|17
|0.06
|0.84478
|0.00000
|0.00000
|34
|2022.02.07 14:26
|close
|17
|0.06
|0.84724
|0.00000
|0.00000
|1.67
|21.60
|35
|2022.02.08 13:58
|sell
|18
|0.06
|0.84341
|0.00000
|0.00000
|36
|2022.02.09 00:00
|close
|18
|0.06
|0.84302
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.26
|21.86
|37
|2022.02.15 23:33
|buy
|19
|0.07
|0.83894
|0.00000
|0.00000
|38
|2022.02.16 14:00
|close
|19
|0.07
|0.83963
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.51
|22.37
|39
|2022.02.16 21:03
|sell
|20
|0.07
|0.83788
|0.00000
|0.00000
|40
|2022.02.17 06:03
|close
|20
|0.07
|0.83550
|0.00000
|0.00000
|1.89
|24.26
|41
|2022.02.22 17:55
|buy
|21
|0.07
|0.83562
|0.00000
|0.00000
|42
|2022.02.25 15:47
|close
|21
|0.07
|0.83819
|0.00000
|0.00000
|1.89
|26.14
|43
|2022.02.28 12:00
|sell
|22
|0.08
|0.83561
|0.00000
|0.00000
|44
|2022.03.01 13:13
|close
|22
|0.08
|0.83318
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2.23
|28.37
|45
|2022.03.02 03:23
|buy
|23
|0.09
|0.83485
|0.00000
|0.00000
|46
|2022.03.09 16:06
|close
|23
|0.09
|0.83720
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2.10
|30.47
|47
|2022.03.14 00:13
|sell
|24
|0.09
|0.83757
|0.00000
|0.00000
|48
|2022.03.22 04:00
|close
|24
|0.09
|0.83671
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.78
|31.25
|49
|2022.03.24 12:12
|buy
|25
|0.09
|0.83336
|0.00000
|0.00000
|50
|2022.03.25 09:53
|close
|25
|0.09
|0.83595
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2.63
|33.88
|51
|2022.03.28 18:45
|sell
|26
|0.10
|0.83834
|0.00000
|0.00000
|52
|2022.04.05 06:00
|close
|26
|0.10
|0.83663
|0.00000
|0.00000
|1.85
|35.73
|53
|2022.04.07 09:02
|buy
|27
|0.11
|0.83427
|0.00000
|0.00000
|54
|2022.04.11 00:00
|close
|27
|0.11
|0.83765
|0.00000
|0.00000
|4.16
|39.89
|55
|2022.04.13 05:36
|sell
|28
|0.12
|0.83275
|0.00000
|0.00000
|56
|2022.04.13 22:00
|close
|28
|0.12
|0.83059
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2.98
|42.87
|57
|2022.04.18 14:06
|buy
|29
|0.13
|0.82901
|0.00000
|0.00000
|58
|2022.04.20 10:00
|close
|29
|0.13
|0.83011
|0.00000
|0.00000
|1.50
|44.37
|59
|2022.04.21 11:40
|sell
|30
|0.13
|0.83619
|0.00000
|0.00000
|60
|2022.04.21 16:33
|close
|30
|0.13
|0.83365
|0.00000
|0.00000
|3.80
|48.17
|61
|2022.04.25 07:59
|buy
|31
|0.14
|0.84195
|0.00000
|0.00000
|62
|2022.04.26 18:43
|close
|31
|0.14
|0.84450
|0.00000
|0.00000
|4.03
|52.20
|63
|2022.04.27 21:03
|sell
|32
|0.16
|0.84181
|0.00000
|0.00000
|64
|2022.04.28 00:00
|close
|32
|0.16
|0.84167
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.19
|52.38
|65
|2022.04.28 20:07
|buy
|33
|0.16
|0.84322
|0.00000
|0.00000
|66
|2022.05.05 07:42
|close
|33
|0.16
|0.84567
|0.00000
|0.00000
|3.92
|56.30
|67
|2022.05.05 15:20
|sell
|34
|0.17
|0.85211
|0.00000
|0.00000
|68
|2022.05.12 19:57
|close
|34
|0.17
|0.84966
|0.00000
|0.00000
|4.61
|60.91
|69
|2022.05.13 04:00
|buy
|35
|0.18
|0.85052
|0.00000
|0.00000
|70
|2022.05.16 10:00
|close
|35
|0.18
|0.85089
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.67
|61.59
|71
|2022.05.16 10:24
|sell
|36
|0.18
|0.85117
|0.00000
|0.00000
|72
|2022.05.16 17:14
|close
|36
|0.18
|0.84863
|0.00000
|0.00000
|5.26
|66.85
|73
|2022.05.17 12:00
|buy
|37
|0.20
|0.84098
|0.00000
|0.00000
|74
|2022.05.17 13:37
|close
|37
|0.20
|0.84347
|0.00000
|0.00000
|5.73
|72.58
|75
|2022.05.18 14:00
|sell
|38
|0.22
|0.84821
|0.00000
|0.00000
|76
|2022.05.18 17:39
|close
|38
|0.22
|0.84577
|0.00000
|0.00000
|6.17
|78.75
|77
|2022.05.20 09:06
|buy
|39
|0.24
|0.84790
|0.00000
|0.00000
|78
|2022.05.24 00:00
|close
|39
|0.24
|0.84899
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2.76
|81.50
|79
|2022.05.24 12:04
|sell
|40
|0.24
|0.85773
|0.00000
|0.00000
|80
|2022.05.25 02:00
|close
|40
|0.24
|0.85627
|0.00000
|0.00000
|3.99
|85.49
|81
|2022.05.25 02:24
|buy
|41
|0.26
|0.85597
|0.00000
|0.00000
|82
|2022.06.03 20:00
|close
|41
|0.26
|0.85721
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2.20
|87.69
|83
|2022.06.03 20:24
|sell
|42
|0.26
|0.85730
|0.00000
|0.00000
|84
|2022.06.06 11:29
|close
|42
|0.26
|0.85478
|0.00000
|0.00000
|7.50
|95.19
|85
|2022.06.07 02:00
|buy
|43
|0.29
|0.85372
|0.00000
|0.00000
|86
|2022.06.07 08:26
|close
|43
|0.29
|0.85615
|0.00000
|0.00000
|8.11
|103.30
|87
|2022.06.08 07:50
|sell
|44
|0.31
|0.85024
|0.00000
|0.00000
|88
|2022.07.07 17:55
|close
|44
|0.31
|0.84777
|0.00000
|0.00000
|7.33
|110.63
|89
|2022.07.11 20:33
|buy
|45
|0.33
|0.84603
|0.00000
|0.00000
|90
|2022.07.14 18:02
|close
|45
|0.33
|0.84851
|0.00000
|0.00000
|8.55
|119.18
|91
|2022.07.18 17:21
|sell
|46
|0.36
|0.84764
|0.00000
|0.00000
|92
|2022.07.26 16:02
|close
|46
|0.36
|0.84519
|0.00000
|0.00000
|9.71
|128.89
|93
|2022.07.26 22:00
|buy
|47
|0.39
|0.84171
|0.00000
|0.00000
|94
|2022.08.05 15:58
|close
|47
|0.39
|0.84416
|0.00000
|0.00000
|8.52
|137.41
|95
|2022.08.08 17:53
|sell
|48
|0.41
|0.84293
|0.00000
|0.00000
|96
|2022.08.16 12:00
|close
|48
|0.41
|0.84245
|0.00000
|0.00000
|1.76
|139.17
|97
|2022.08.18 06:31
|buy
|49
|0.42
|0.84478
|0.00000
|0.00000
|98
|2022.08.19 11:05
|close
|49
|0.42
|0.84723
|0.00000
|0.00000
|11.62
|150.79
|99
|2022.08.23 09:08
|sell
|50
|0.45
|0.84458
|0.00000
|0.00000
|100
|2022.08.23 18:52
|close
|50
|0.45
|0.84210
|0.00000
|0.00000
|12.85
|163.64
|101
|2022.08.25 06:04
|buy
|51
|0.49
|0.84505
|0.00000
|0.00000
|102
|2022.08.26 16:27
|close
|51
|0.49
|0.84752
|0.00000
|0.00000
|13.66
|177.30
|103
|2022.08.29 12:00
|sell
|52
|0.53
|0.85234
|0.00000
|0.00000
|104
|2022.08.29 12:00
|close
|52
|0.53
|0.85231
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.18
|177.48
|105
|2022.08.30 02:51
|buy
|53
|0.53
|0.85400
|0.00000
|0.00000
|106
|2022.08.30 13:32
|close
|53
|0.53
|0.85648
|0.00000
|0.00000
|15.13
|192.61
|107
|2022.08.30 19:00
|sell
|54
|0.58
|0.85975
|0.00000
|0.00000
|108
|2022.09.06 13:16
|close
|54
|0.58
|0.85728
|0.00000
|0.00000
|15.86
|208.48
|109
|2022.09.07 10:13
|buy
|55
|0.63
|0.86144
|0.00000
|0.00000
|110
|2022.09.07 13:48
|close
|55
|0.63
|0.86390
|0.00000
|0.00000
|17.83
|226.31
Send LINE Notify - Send Alert Message to LINE APP
This Script is the example of using function LineNotify that use to send message to LINE APP via Line Notify service As the function LineNotify use webrequest to send HTTP request so it can be used in EA or Script program only , can't use in Indicator programExponential Range Average & Deviation Offset
An exponential moving average of the true range and the offset of its average deviation
SSL Channel (TradingView)
Converted SSL Channel by MissTricky from TradingView to MQL4Trend Direction Force Index
Converted Trend Direction Force Index v2 - TDFI [wm] from TradingView to MQL4