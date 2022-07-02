CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ATR Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 4

AlexanderTeaH (TradingView)
Published by:
Lee Chee Tat
Lee Chee Tat

Lee Chee Tat

5 (70)
10 codes 1 topic 32 comments
Views:
19545
Rating:
(31)
Published:
ATR_Bands.mq4 (2.58 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Converted ATR Bands by AlexanderTeaH from TradingView to MQL4

In situation where entry is not reversal, use ATR as guide for stop loss or exit.

Also can be used for trail stop like chandelier exit.


Trend Direction Force Index Trend Direction Force Index

Converted Trend Direction Force Index v2 - TDFI [wm] from TradingView to MQL4

SSL Channel (TradingView) SSL Channel (TradingView)

Converted SSL Channel by MissTricky from TradingView to MQL4

SRBreakout SRBreakout

An Efficient EA to notify breakouts

Momentum offset histo Momentum offset histo

Histogram of momentum