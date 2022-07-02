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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SSL Channel (TradingView) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Trickerless
Only successfully tested on INSTAFOREX broker, InstaForex-Europe.com server 5 digits, pair EURGBP daily, leverage 1:1000, with free swap account.Send LINE Notify - Send Alert Message to LINE APP
This Script is the example of using function LineNotify that use to send message to LINE APP via Line Notify service As the function LineNotify use webrequest to send HTTP request so it can be used in EA or Script program only , can't use in Indicator program
Trend Direction Force Index
Converted Trend Direction Force Index v2 - TDFI [wm] from TradingView to MQL4ATR Bands
Converted ATR Bands by AlexanderTeaH from TradingView to MQL4