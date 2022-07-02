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Indicators

SSL Channel (TradingView) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

MissTricky (TradingView)
Published by:
Lee Chee Tat
Lee Chee Tat

Lee Chee Tat

5 (70)
10 codes 1 topic 32 comments
Views:
17649
Rating:
(29)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

2022.07.04 - added icustomonly.mq4 to show how to use it in icustom.

Converted SSL Channel by MissTricky from TradingView to MQL4


Trickerless Trickerless

Only successfully tested on INSTAFOREX broker, InstaForex-Europe.com server 5 digits, pair EURGBP daily, leverage 1:1000, with free swap account.

Send LINE Notify - Send Alert Message to LINE APP Send LINE Notify - Send Alert Message to LINE APP

This Script is the example of using function LineNotify that use to send message to LINE APP via Line Notify service As the function LineNotify use webrequest to send HTTP request so it can be used in EA or Script program only , can't use in Indicator program

Trend Direction Force Index Trend Direction Force Index

Converted Trend Direction Force Index v2 - TDFI [wm] from TradingView to MQL4

ATR Bands ATR Bands

Converted ATR Bands by AlexanderTeaH from TradingView to MQL4