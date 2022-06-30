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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Two pending orders 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Description of the EA
At the beginning of the day, an order is issued to delete pending orders that did not work. Then, at a distance of 'Pending: Indent', two opposite (Stop or Limit) pending orders are placed (the type is set in 'Pending Type')
Pic. 1. Two pending orders 2
At random Full
The Expert Advisor is a joke: the position is opened randomly. Now there is a Stop Loss, Take Profit and much moreAt random
Expert is a joke! The position is opened at random!
New Bar Event
Allows you to determine the occurrence of a new bar event in a multicurrency Expert AdvisorTrailing Stop by Fixed Parabolic SAR
Modify to allow direct specification of the starting point of the Parabolic SAR.