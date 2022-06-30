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Two pending orders 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
14216
Rating:
(41)
Published:
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Description of the EA

At the beginning of the day, an order is issued to delete pending orders that did not work. Then, at a distance of 'Pending: Indent', two opposite (Stop or Limit) pending orders are placed (the type is set in 'Pending Type')

Two pending orders 2

Pic. 1. Two pending orders 2

    At random Full At random Full

    The Expert Advisor is a joke: the position is opened randomly. Now there is a Stop Loss, Take Profit and much more

    At random At random

    Expert is a joke! The position is opened at random!

    New Bar Event New Bar Event

    Allows you to determine the occurrence of a new bar event in a multicurrency Expert Advisor

    Trailing Stop by Fixed Parabolic SAR Trailing Stop by Fixed Parabolic SAR

    Modify to allow direct specification of the starting point of the Parabolic SAR.