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Experts

At random - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6508
Rating:
(35)
Published:
At random.mq5 (51.92 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Description of the EA

At the time of the birth of a new bar, the Expert Advisor randomly generates a signal to open a position. Before that, the previous position is closed automatically.

At random

Pic. 1. At random

    MACD Four Colors Arrow MACD Four Colors Arrow

    A series of indicators 'Four Colors'. Signals are now 'Arrow' in the main window

    Exponential Range Average & Deviation Offset Exponential Range Average & Deviation Offset

    An exponential moving average of the true range and the offset of its average deviation

    At random Full At random Full

    The Expert Advisor is a joke: the position is opened randomly. Now there is a Stop Loss, Take Profit and much more

    Two pending orders 2 Two pending orders 2

    Two pending orders at the beginning of the day