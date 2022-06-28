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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
At random - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Description of the EA
At the time of the birth of a new bar, the Expert Advisor randomly generates a signal to open a position. Before that, the previous position is closed automatically.
Pic. 1. At random
MACD Four Colors Arrow
A series of indicators 'Four Colors'. Signals are now 'Arrow' in the main windowExponential Range Average & Deviation Offset
An exponential moving average of the true range and the offset of its average deviation
At random Full
The Expert Advisor is a joke: the position is opened randomly. Now there is a Stop Loss, Take Profit and much moreTwo pending orders 2
Two pending orders at the beginning of the day