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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
At random Full - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Description of the EA
A joke expert, now with a full range of features. There is Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing, lot size management, position reversal... Full description of the trading engine is in the " RSI Dual Cloud EA " code (only there is no indicator here).
Pic. 1. At random Full
At random
Expert is a joke! The position is opened at random!MACD Four Colors Arrow
A series of indicators 'Four Colors'. Signals are now 'Arrow' in the main window
Two pending orders 2
Two pending orders at the beginning of the dayNew Bar Event
Allows you to determine the occurrence of a new bar event in a multicurrency Expert Advisor