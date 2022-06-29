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Experts

At random Full - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
9974
Rating:
(38)
Published:
At random Full.mq5 (136.26 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Description of the EA

A joke expert, now with a full range of features. There is Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing, lot size management, position reversal... Full description of the trading engine is in the " RSI Dual Cloud EA " code (only there is no indicator here).

At random Full

Pic. 1. At random Full

    At random At random

    Expert is a joke! The position is opened at random!

    MACD Four Colors Arrow MACD Four Colors Arrow

    A series of indicators 'Four Colors'. Signals are now 'Arrow' in the main window

    Two pending orders 2 Two pending orders 2

    Two pending orders at the beginning of the day

    New Bar Event New Bar Event

    Allows you to determine the occurrence of a new bar event in a multicurrency Expert Advisor