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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MACD Four Colors Arrow - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Description of the indicator
Continuation of the 'Four Colors' series - now the MACD indicator signals are displayed as 'Arrow' in the main window.
For clarity, the "progenitor" is added to the graph:
Pic. 1. MACD Four Colors Arrow
Exponential Range Average & Deviation Offset
An exponential moving average of the true range and the offset of its average deviationSuper trend - simple Alert
Added alerts to custom indicator
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