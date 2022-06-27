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Indicators

MACD Four Colors Arrow - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
17496
Rating:
(37)
Published:
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Description of the indicator

Continuation of the 'Four Colors' series - now the MACD indicator signals are displayed as 'Arrow' in the main window.

For clarity, the "progenitor" is added to the graph:

MACD Four Colors Arrow

Pic. 1. MACD Four Colors Arrow


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