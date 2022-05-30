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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Candles Ask - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator
The 'Ask' line is formed as the 'Close' price + the value from the 'spread' array (we take the array from OnCalculate)
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[])
Pic. 1. Candles Ask
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