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Indicators

Candles Ask - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
8215
Rating:
(30)
Published:
Candles Ask.mq5 (4.46 KB) view
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Indicator

The 'Ask' line is formed as the 'Close' price + the value from the 'spread' array (we take the array from OnCalculate)

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])


Candles Ask

Pic. 1. Candles Ask

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