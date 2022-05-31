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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Group transfer Stop loss - script for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator
Works on all positions on the current symbol. You set the stop loss price and the script moves the stop loss for all positions.
Pic. 1. Group transfer Stop loss
This is a very simple code - there are no protections or checks.
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