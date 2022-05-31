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Group transfer Stop loss - script for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6816
Rating:
(37)
Published:
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Indicator

Works on all positions on the current symbol. You set the stop loss price and the script moves the stop loss for all positions.

Group transfer Stop loss

Pic. 1. Group transfer Stop loss

This is a very simple code - there are no protections or checks.

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