Two Stochastic Custom Filling Alert

Two RSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) lines - 'Fast' and 'Slow'. Filling areas from the window borders to these lines

Strategy based on custom indicator 'RSI Dual Cloud'. Four types of signals

The indicator displays the 'Ask' line -> a spread is added to the 'Close' price

The script (not an Expert Advisor) sets and moves the Stop Loss for all positions on the current symbol to the specified price