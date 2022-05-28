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Two Stochastic Custom Filling Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The idea of the indicator
Two iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator, STO) indicators - 'Fast' and 'Slow' (more precisely, the 'Main' lines of these indicators) in one subwindow. Areas are filled between lines. The level settings are included in the input parameters - it can be useful when used in an Expert Advisor and when visualizing in a strategy tester. Added Notifications when crossing lines (Sound, Alert, mail, push)
input group "Alerts" input string InpSoundName = "alert.wav"; // Sound Name input uchar InpSoundRepetitions = 3; // Repetitions input uchar InpSoundPause = 3; // Pause, in seconds input bool InpUseSound = false; // Use Sound input bool InpUseAlert = true; // Use Alert input bool InpUseMail = true; // Use Send mail input bool InpUseNotification = true; // Use Send notification
Rice. 1. Two Stochastic Custom Filling Alert
Strategy based on custom indicator 'RSI Dual Cloud'. Four types of signalsRSI Dual Cloud
Two RSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) lines - 'Fast' and 'Slow'. Filling areas from the window borders to these lines
The indicator displays the 'Ask' line -> a spread is added to the 'Close' priceGroup transfer Stop loss
The script (not an Expert Advisor) sets and moves the Stop Loss for all positions on the current symbol to the specified price