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Indicators

Two Stochastic Custom Filling Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
8985
Rating:
(35)
Published:
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The idea of the indicator

Two iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator, STO) indicators - 'Fast' and 'Slow' (more precisely, the 'Main' lines of these indicators) in one subwindow. Areas are filled between lines. The level settings are included in the input parameters - it can be useful when used in an Expert Advisor and when visualizing in a strategy tester. Added Notifications when crossing lines (Sound, Alert, mail, push)

input group             "Alerts"
input string               InpSoundName               = "alert.wav"; // Sound Name
input uchar                InpSoundRepetitions        = 3;           // Repetitions
input uchar                InpSoundPause              = 3;           // Pause, in seconds
input bool                 InpUseSound                = false;       // Use Sound
input bool                 InpUseAlert                = true;        // Use Alert
input bool                 InpUseMail                 = true;        // Use Send mail
input bool                 InpUseNotification         = true;        // Use Send notification


Two Stochastic Custom Filling Alert

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