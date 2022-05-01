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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
High Volume Bars - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Trade Classes from MT5 for MT4
Trade classes CTrade, CPositionInfo, COrderInfo, CSymbolInfo from MT5 rewritten for MT4SmoothStep (generalized)
SmoothStep (generalized) - metatrader 4 version
Constant Range Channel
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