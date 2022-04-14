The idea of the indicator



The principle of coloring the iCCI indicator line:

if (CCI_Buffer[i- 1 ]< 0.0 && CCI_Buffer[i]>= 0.0 ) CCC_Colors[i]= 1.0 ; if (CCI_Buffer[i- 1 ]> 0.0 && CCI_Buffer[i]<= 0.0 ) CCC_Colors[i]= 0.0 ; if (CCI_Buffer[i]>= 0.0 ) CCC_Colors[i]= 1.0 ; else CCC_Colors[i]= 0.0 ;





Rice. 1. Two iMA Formula

Remember: Oscillator signals must be confirmed with a trend indicator