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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CCI Color - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The idea of the indicator
The principle of coloring the iCCI indicator line:
//--- zero crossing if(CCI_Buffer[i-1]<0.0 && CCI_Buffer[i]>=0.0) CCC_Colors[i]=1.0; if(CCI_Buffer[i-1]>0.0 && CCI_Buffer[i]<=0.0) CCC_Colors[i]=0.0; //--- if(CCI_Buffer[i]>=0.0) CCC_Colors[i]=1.0; else CCC_Colors[i]=0.0;
Rice. 1. Two iMA Formula
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