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Indicators

CCI Color - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
7754
Rating:
(30)
Published:
CCI Color.mq5 (13.81 KB) view
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The idea of the indicator

The principle of coloring the iCCI indicator line:

      //--- zero crossing
      if(CCI_Buffer[i-1]<0.0 && CCI_Buffer[i]>=0.0)
         CCC_Colors[i]=1.0;
      if(CCI_Buffer[i-1]>0.0 && CCI_Buffer[i]<=0.0)
         CCC_Colors[i]=0.0;
      //---
      if(CCI_Buffer[i]>=0.0)
         CCC_Colors[i]=1.0;
      else
         CCC_Colors[i]=0.0;

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