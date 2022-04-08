Trading strategy

This is a very simplified trading strategy based on two custom 'MA Other TimeFrame Correct' indicators. There is no Stop Loss, Take Profit, or Trailing in the Expert Advisor - therefore, closing occurs only with the opposite signal. Positions are opened only by a constant lot.

Trading signals:

Checking the intersection: comparing the values of the indicators on bar #1 and on bar #0.





Rice. 1. Two MA Other TimeFrame Correct Intersection





Position size management (lot calculation)

The lot can be only 'Constant lot'.

Additional features: