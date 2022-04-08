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Two MA Other TimeFrame Correct Intersection - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Trading strategy
This is a very simplified trading strategy based on two custom 'MA Other TimeFrame Correct' indicators. There is no Stop Loss, Take Profit, or Trailing in the Expert Advisor - therefore, closing occurs only with the opposite signal. Positions are opened only by a constant lot.
Trading signals:
Checking the intersection: comparing the values of the indicators on bar #1 and on bar #0.
Rice. 1. Two MA Other TimeFrame Correct Intersection
Position size management (lot calculation)
The lot can be only 'Constant lot'.
Additional features:
'Print log' prints an extended log of all operations.
Candle close above/below BB & EnvelopesRSI_MAonRSI_Dual_EA
Strategy based on the signals of the custom indicator 'RSI_MAonRSI_Dual'
Standard MA + Hull MA + DEMA + TEMAAccount History Export
Export the history of transactions on the trading account.