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Experts

Two MA Other TimeFrame Correct Intersection - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5796
Rating:
(31)
Published:
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Trading strategy

This is a very simplified trading strategy based on two custom 'MA Other TimeFrame Correct' indicators. There is no Stop Loss, Take Profit, or Trailing in the Expert Advisor - therefore, closing occurs only with the opposite signal. Positions are opened only by a constant lot.

Trading signals:

Checking the intersection: comparing the values of the indicators on bar #1 and on bar #0.

Two MA Other TimeFrame Correct Intersection

Rice. 1. Two MA Other TimeFrame Correct Intersection


Position size management (lot calculation)

The lot can be only 'Constant lot'.

Additional features:

'Print log' prints an extended log of all operations. 

    Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes

    Candle close above/below BB & Envelopes

    RSI_MAonRSI_Dual_EA RSI_MAonRSI_Dual_EA

    Strategy based on the signals of the custom indicator 'RSI_MAonRSI_Dual'

    MA plus MA plus

    Standard MA + Hull MA + DEMA + TEMA

    Account History Export Account History Export

    Export the history of transactions on the trading account.