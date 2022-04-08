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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MA plus - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Two MA Other TimeFrame Correct Intersection
Very simplified code: intersection of two custom indicators 'MA Other TimeFrame Correct'. There is no Stop Loss, Take Profit or Trailing.Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Candle close above/below BB & Envelopes
Account History Export
Export the history of transactions on the trading account.Expert History Export
Adds the ability to automatically export the transaction history after running the Expert in the strategy Tester.