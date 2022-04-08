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Indicators

MA plus - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Alexandr Sokolov
Alexandr Sokolov

Alexandr Sokolov

5 (8)
8 codes 1 topic 333 comments
Views:
7159
Rating:
(27)
Published:
MA plus.mq5 (38.08 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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In this code, I combined several non-standard moving average options into one indicator


    Two MA Other TimeFrame Correct Intersection Two MA Other TimeFrame Correct Intersection

    Very simplified code: intersection of two custom indicators 'MA Other TimeFrame Correct'. There is no Stop Loss, Take Profit or Trailing.

    Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes

    Candle close above/below BB & Envelopes

    Account History Export Account History Export

    Export the history of transactions on the trading account.

    Expert History Export Expert History Export

    Adds the ability to automatically export the transaction history after running the Expert in the strategy Tester.