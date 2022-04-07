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Indicators

Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Paul Conrad Carlson
Paul Conrad Carlson

Paul Conrad Carlson

4.2 (9)
20 products 5 codes 2 topics 7 comments
Views:
9216
Rating:
(23)
Published:
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Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time.

  • Buy signal alerts occur when
  1. A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope 
  2. Bar must open and close below both these indicators.
  • Sell signal occur when
  1. A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper envelope 
  2. Bar must open and close above these indicators.

Inputs variable.

  • Bollinger band period and deviation
  • Envelope period and deviation

Full alerts

  • Push
  • audible
  • email

This indicator draws arrows only buy and sell,

does not draw bollinger and envelope onto the chart.


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