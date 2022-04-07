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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time.
- Buy signal alerts occur when
- A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope
- Bar must open and close below both these indicators.
- Sell signal occur when
- A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper envelope
- Bar must open and close above these indicators.
Inputs variable.
- Bollinger band period and deviation
- Envelope period and deviation
Full alerts
- Push
- audible
This indicator draws arrows only buy and sell,
does not draw bollinger and envelope onto the chart.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/paultraderone/seller
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Standard MA + Hull MA + DEMA + TEMA