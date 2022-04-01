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Indicators

Daily Change Text Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
7770
Rating:
(26)
Published:
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The idea of the indicator

Show on the chart 'Daily Change' for the last 'Number of bars':

Daily Change Text Alert

Rice. 1. Daily Change Text Alert

When the specified limit is reached (on the current bar), it plays the sounds that are set in the 'Alerts' parameter group

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