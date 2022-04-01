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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Daily Change Text Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The idea of the indicator
Show on the chart 'Daily Change' for the last 'Number of bars':
Rice. 1. Daily Change Text Alert
When the specified limit is reached (on the current bar), it plays the sounds that are set in the 'Alerts' parameter group
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