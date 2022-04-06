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Indicators

RSI_MAonRSI_Dual - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
7089
Rating:
(24)
Published:
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The idea of the indicator

Two lines ('RSI Fast' and 'RSI Slow') smoothed using the 'Moving Average' indicator. Signals can be the intersection of the indicator lines.

RSI_MAonRSI_Dual

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