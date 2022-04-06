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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSI_MAonRSI_Dual - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The idea of the indicator
Two lines ('RSI Fast' and 'RSI Slow') smoothed using the 'Moving Average' indicator. Signals can be the intersection of the indicator lines.
Rice. 1. RSI_MAonRSI_Dual
SAR Color Filling Right zone
iSAR indicator (Parabolic SAR, SAR) with filled areas between the indicator and the price. On the right side, a rectangle is drawn equal in size to the fill areaDaily Change Text Alert
The indicator shows 'Daily Change' on the daily timeframe. When the specified limit is reached, plays sounds
Multiple dynamic logistic regression first unsuccessful attempt
from the logistic regression Article, I welcome all the thoughts on how we can build multiple dynamic Logistic RegressionRSI_MAonRSI_Dual_EA
Strategy based on the signals of the custom indicator 'RSI_MAonRSI_Dual'