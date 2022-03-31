Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MACD AO Colors - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 11045
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The idea of the indicator
'MACD' indicator with the same color scheme as the 'Awesome Oscillator' indicator
Rice. 1. MACD AO Colors
RSI_MAonRSI_Filling Step EA
Strategy based on the custom indicator 'RSI_MAonRSI_Filling'. The minimum step is set between positionsRSI_MAonRSI_Filling
'RSI' line, 'RSI' line smoothed with 'MA'. Fill areas between these two lines.
Daily Change Text Alert
The indicator shows 'Daily Change' on the daily timeframe. When the specified limit is reached, plays soundsSAR Color Filling Right zone
iSAR indicator (Parabolic SAR, SAR) with filled areas between the indicator and the price. On the right side, a rectangle is drawn equal in size to the fill area