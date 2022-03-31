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Indicators

MACD AO Colors - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
11045
Rating:
(32)
Published:
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The idea of the indicator

'MACD' indicator with the same color scheme as the 'Awesome Oscillator' indicator

MACD AO Colors

Rice. 1. MACD AO Colors

    RSI_MAonRSI_Filling Step EA RSI_MAonRSI_Filling Step EA

    Strategy based on the custom indicator 'RSI_MAonRSI_Filling'. The minimum step is set between positions

    RSI_MAonRSI_Filling RSI_MAonRSI_Filling

    'RSI' line, 'RSI' line smoothed with 'MA'. Fill areas between these two lines.

    Daily Change Text Alert Daily Change Text Alert

    The indicator shows 'Daily Change' on the daily timeframe. When the specified limit is reached, plays sounds

    SAR Color Filling Right zone SAR Color Filling Right zone

    iSAR indicator (Parabolic SAR, SAR) with filled areas between the indicator and the price. On the right side, a rectangle is drawn equal in size to the fill area