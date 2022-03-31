MACD AO Colors

'RSI' line, 'RSI' line smoothed with 'MA'. Fill areas between these two lines.

Strategy based on the custom indicator 'RSI_MAonRSI_Filling'. The minimum step is set between positions

The indicator shows 'Daily Change' on the daily timeframe. When the specified limit is reached, plays sounds

iSAR indicator (Parabolic SAR, SAR) with filled areas between the indicator and the price. On the right side, a rectangle is drawn equal in size to the fill area