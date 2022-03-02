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Indicators

GARCHV2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

andres.barale
andres.barale

andres.barale

2 codes 8 comments
Views:
9643
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Garch11.mq4 (9.39 KB) view
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A second version of GARCH volatility indicator. Several improvements are implemented.



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