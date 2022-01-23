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Indicators

ADX real - indicator for MetaTrader 4

maximo
maximo

maximo

25 codes 5 topics 66 comments
Views:
10079
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
ADX_real.mq4 (4.92 KB) view
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This ADX version is used on many other popular trading platforms. It is different to the standard one included with Metatrader.



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