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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ADX real - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Level Indicator
The indicator sends a signal at the moment the price crosses a given level, using alerts and push notificationsSet Stoploss to All Orders
Simple stoploss script
Bullish and Bearish Candles
This Indicator will plot bullish and bearish candles in separate colors.Plotting Shaded triangle
This is a simple code to draw triangle on chart connecting open and close of different candles.