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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Plotting Shaded triangle - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Bullish and Bearish Candles
This Indicator will plot bullish and bearish candles in separate colors.ADX real
This ADX version is used on many other popular trading platforms. It is different to the standard one included with Metatrader.
Moving Average (MA) Crossover EA
This is an EA based on Moving average crossover.MA crossover indicator
This is an Indicator based on MA crossover.