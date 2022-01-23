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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Bullish and Bearish Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This Indicator will plot bullish and bearish candles in separate colours.
If the colours of both bullish and bearish candles are same, then sometimes it can get difficult or confusing to identify whether the candle is bearish or bullish.
Using this indicator, one can clearly identify the bearish candles from the bullish candles just by seeing the colours.
ADX real
This ADX version is used on many other popular trading platforms. It is different to the standard one included with Metatrader.Level Indicator
The indicator sends a signal at the moment the price crosses a given level, using alerts and push notifications
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