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Indicators

Bullish and Bearish Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Satyam Shivam
Satyam Shivam

Satyam Shivam

4.6 (225)
Mob. / Whatsapp: +91 7428538589
✅Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/it_mql5_1
8 products 38 codes 26 topics 110 comments
Views:
11776
Rating:
(25)
Published:
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This Indicator will  plot bullish and bearish candles in separate colours.


If the colours of both bullish and bearish candles are same, then sometimes it can get difficult or confusing to identify whether the candle is bearish or bullish.


Using this indicator, one can clearly identify the bearish candles from the bullish candles just by seeing the colours.



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