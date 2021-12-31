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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Didi Index (Cleaned/Reversed) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Manuel Alejandro Cercos PerezMaking tools to make trading easier: from designing trading systems to backtesting, forward testing and trading real money. Many of them are based on the NNFX method (No Nonsense Forex). I don't sell fully automatic EAs.
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Save current chart to default template
it saves the current chart to default template , it just helps to do it faster than a manual save. you can assign a hotkey for it. it has no confirmation and immediately saves the template, if you want it to save to a template other than default just edit the code and replace "default.tpl" to any other name you want.GSV - Greatest Swing Value MTF
Larry Williams 'Greatest Swing Value' as an indicator
Quantile Price Analysis
Quantile Price Analysis by Jas Wu, Calculations are below.Force index volatility bands
Force index with Volume/Volatility bands