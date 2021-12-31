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Indicators

Didi Index (Cleaned/Reversed) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Odir Aguiar
Published by:
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez

Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez

4.7 (80)
Making tools to make trading easier: from designing trading systems to backtesting, forward testing and trading real money. Many of them are based on the NNFX method (No Nonsense Forex). I don't sell fully automatic EAs.
8 products 2 articles 12 codes 12 topics 112 comments
Views:
13345
Rating:
(29)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Simplified version of Didi Index, with only the slow line inverted (to follow the trend direction).

    Save current chart to default template Save current chart to default template

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