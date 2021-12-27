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GSV - Greatest Swing Value MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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"Each day you have a buy swing and a sell swing from the open price. The direction of the close ± the open tells us which side won the battle.
Adding up all the open to low swings [selling pressure] and open to high swings [buying pressure] for the past few days,
shows the average of the amount of directional swings that have taken place. A swing from the open price that exceeds this average may be indicative of a signal."
- Larry Williams concept "greatest swing value (GSV)" from his book 'Long-term Secrets to Short-term Trading'.
The indicator is MultiTimeFrame, so by default is set to Daily for interpolation on lower timeframes.
You can apply Current timeframe in settings to recalculate by chart timeframe.
This code helps beginners in MQL4, specially those migrating from C++ to perform some basic fie operation.Check Trading time
This code base is a simple function to check if current time lies within two specified times.
it saves the current chart to default template , it just helps to do it faster than a manual save. you can assign a hotkey for it. it has no confirmation and immediately saves the template, if you want it to save to a template other than default just edit the code and replace "default.tpl" to any other name you want.Didi Index (Cleaned/Reversed)
Slow Line of the original Didi Index