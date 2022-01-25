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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Moving Average (MA) Crossover EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Plotting Shaded triangle
This is a simple code to draw triangle on chart connecting open and close of different candles.Bullish and Bearish Candles
This Indicator will plot bullish and bearish candles in separate colors.
MA crossover indicator
This is an Indicator based on MA crossover.Tolerance for High Indicator
This is an indicator based on tolerance for highs of two candles.