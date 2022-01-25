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Moving Average (MA) Crossover EA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Satyam Shivam
Satyam Shivam

Satyam Shivam

4.6 (225)
Mob. / Whatsapp: +91 7428538589
✅Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/it_mql5_1
8 products 38 codes 26 topics 110 comments
Views:
15765
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This is an EA based on average crossover.

    Plotting Shaded triangle Plotting Shaded triangle

    This is a simple code to draw triangle on chart connecting open and close of different candles.

    Bullish and Bearish Candles Bullish and Bearish Candles

    This Indicator will plot bullish and bearish candles in separate colors.

    MA crossover indicator MA crossover indicator

    This is an Indicator based on MA crossover.

    Tolerance for High Indicator Tolerance for High Indicator

    This is an indicator based on tolerance for highs of two candles.