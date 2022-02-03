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Indicators

Bollinger Bands Crossover Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Satyam Shivam
Satyam Shivam

Satyam Shivam

4.6 (225)
Mob. / Whatsapp: +91 7428538589
✅Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/it_mql5_1
8 products 38 codes 26 topics 110 comments
Views:
16035
Rating:
(29)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This is an MT4 indicator which generates signals based on Bollinger bands crossover with price. 

    RSI based Overbought Oversold Detection and Signal Generation RSI based Overbought Oversold Detection and Signal Generation

    This is an EA to generate signals based on RSI signal crossing the upper level or lower level.

    Highest High and Lowest Low Highest High and Lowest Low

    This code can be used to find highest high and lowest low of a chart for a given period.

    Inverse Fisher Transform RSI by John Ehlers unsmoothed version for MT4 Inverse Fisher Transform RSI by John Ehlers unsmoothed version for MT4

    Developed by John Ehlers, the RSI-based inverse Fisher Transform is used to help clearly define trigger points. The normal RSI indicator is calculated and adjusted so that the values are centered around zero. The inverse transform is then applied to these values.

    Multi Currencies EA CloseAll Multi Currencies EA CloseAll

    Due to recent popularity of Multi currencies EA, This codes allows to Close Orders or delete Pending orders of a Multi Currencies EA, Single Currency EA or Manual orders.