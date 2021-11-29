It's an expert to open and close orders on specific day and time. Expert open and close orders only with the same symbol it attached.

The script is best use to clean up all drawings ( Delete All Object, Comment, horizontal line, vertical line, arrows etc) on current chart. Please feel free to modify based on your needs.

Displays the current timeframe and symbol name in large font on the chart background. Useful when hopping between several charts with different symbols at the same time.