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Interesting script?
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So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Limit channels - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Metatrader 4 version of the indicator published here : Limit channels
For details check the link above
DMH
Directional Movement using Hann windowing - metatrader 4 versionTrailing Step Function
This Is Just A Normal Trailing Step Function.
Show Orders History On Chart
Show Orders History On ChartLimit channels - with states
Limit channels - with states - metatrader 4 version