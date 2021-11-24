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Indicators

Limit channels - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
9302
Rating:
(23)
Published:
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Metatrader 4 version of the indicator published here : Limit channels
For details check the link above


    DMH DMH

    Directional Movement using Hann windowing - metatrader 4 version

    Trailing Step Function Trailing Step Function

    This Is Just A Normal Trailing Step Function.

    Show Orders History On Chart Show Orders History On Chart

    Show Orders History On Chart

    Limit channels - with states Limit channels - with states

    Limit channels - with states - metatrader 4 version