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Indicators

Show Orders History On Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Hui Qiu
Hui Qiu

Hui Qiu

3.7 (21)
4 products 2 signals 2 codes 1 topic 5 comments
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13076
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(23)
Published:
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Show Orders History On Chart

Show on chart


This is a Indicators to Show Orders History On Chart, Include Buy and Sell Orders, StopLoss and TakeProfit, Order Close, and Trend line.


ShowOnChart2


Setting:

Setting


  • ShowHistoryOrders: Whether to show history orders
  • ShowOpenOrders: Whether to show open orders
  • ShowStopLosses: Whether to show order stoploss
  • ShowTakeProfits: Whether to show order takeprofit
  • BuyArrowColor: Order buy arrow color
  • SellArrowColor: Order sell arrow color
  • CloseArrowColor: Order close arrow color
  • TakeProfitColor: Order takeprofit color
  • StopLossColor: Order takeprofit color
  • ProfitLineStyle: Profit order trend line style
  • LossLineStyle: Loss order trend line style
  • MagicNumber: Show the orders of the specified MagicNumber, All order set to 0


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Expert Advisor specific day and time Expert Advisor specific day and time

It's an expert to open and close orders on specific day and time. Expert open and close orders only with the same symbol it attached.